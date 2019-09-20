Alleged Calliope double murder case delayed in court

Police are investigating after an alleged double murder took place at Calliope Caravan Park, late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.

Police are investigating after an alleged double murder took place at Calliope Caravan Park, late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.

THE alleged Calliope double axe-murder case won’t be before a court for a further six months after a lawyer’s request for a lengthy adjournment was approved in court.

John Bircsak, 64, is the man detectives charged with two counts of murder after the discovery of two bodies — of a woman, 60 and man, 63 — at the Calliope caravan park on December 6, 2018.

Mr Bircsak had his matters mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was represented by defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke requested a six-month adjournment as Mr Bircsak was residing at a mental health facility.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said defence needed to consider its position.

The court was told a mental health assessment of Mr Bircsak had previously been ordered.

At the time of the alleged offending it was reported that police were called about 5pm to the Stowe Rd caravan park where the body of a man was found outside his caravan with significant head injuries.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations led officers to a nearby caravan in which they found a woman’s body.

Police told media a tomahawk-like axe was found near the crime scene.

The matters will again be before the court on March 17.