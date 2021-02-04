Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Council News

Alleged bullying claims flagged for next council meeting

Adam Daunt
4th Feb 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Allegations of bullying are again set to be discussed when the Lismore City Council next meets on February 9.

Councillor Nancy Casson is set to move a motion raising the matter.

The motion wants "executive staff and councillors be made aware of the outcome of the alleged bullying claim of councillors Casson, (Adam) Guise and (Eddie) Lloyd" and an email be sent to executive staff and councillors advising of the outcome.

The motion claims that "councillors Casson, Guise and Lloyd are unaware of what staff members and fellow councillors have been informed in relation to the mayor's restrictions placed upon each of them. Their reputations need to be cleared".

This is not the first-time accusations of bullying have been tabled at a Lismore Council meeting.

In October last year, Cr Casson accused then mayor Isaac Smith of bullying her for the preceding six months after he asked council to take a stand against the issue in his mayoral minute.

"I have a real problem with you saying you will not stand any bullying when I am sitting here feeling incredibly anxious at the moment because I have been bullied by you for the last six months," she said during the meeting.

SEE MORE: Infighting at Lismore City Council meeting

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Federal Government rules out Calliope COVID camp

        Premium Content BREAKING: Federal Government rules out Calliope COVID camp

        News “It is not practical to offload the burden of quarantining overseas arrivals to Gladstone.”

        Seafarers to Gladstone cop insults and violence

        Premium Content Seafarers to Gladstone cop insults and violence

        News It has been revealed that international crews have also been on the receiving end...

        Marsten pumped to play at Agnes

        Premium Content Marsten pumped to play at Agnes

        News “I think every single musician is going to be jumping out of their skin they’ll be...

        Brisbane trio to perform main stage at Agnes

        Premium Content Brisbane trio to perform main stage at Agnes

        Music A punchy Brisbane-based trio are set to light up the main stage at the Agnes Blues...