Gladstone Court House. Courthouse.
Alleged bikie to stay in custody

4th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
AN ALLEGED bikie who police claim held a machete to a man's neck during an extortion attempt was declined bail yesterday.

Nathanael Paul Nahow, 41, has been charged with two counts each of extortion and assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of grievous bodily harm after being arrested at Agnes Water last Thursday.

Nahow, who has been remanded in custody for almost a week, declined a duty lawyer in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring denied his application for bail.

He was ordered to re-appear via video link from the Capricornia Correctional Centre on October 15 for committal mention.

Police are expected to allege that the defendant was a member of the Ayr chapter of the Black Uhlans criminal motorcycle gang and attempted to extort funds from at least two Agnes Water men over several weeks before assaulting them.

Both victims received bruising.

In the same court last Friday police prosecutor Joel Sleep told Mr Lavaring that Nahow had allegedly armed himself with a machete, which he held to the back of a victim's neck "rubbing it back and forth" while demanding $20,000.

Gladstone Observer

