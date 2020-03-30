Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with murder after an alleged assault with a guitar in Gladesville last week. Picture: NSW Police
A man has been charged with murder after an alleged assault with a guitar in Gladesville last week. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Alleged assault with guitar leads to murder charge

Aisling Brennan
30th Mar 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged with murder after an alleged assault with a guitar has had his matter adjourned to a Sydney court.

Michael Noel Risi, 35, did not appear when his matter was briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Police will allege about 8.25am on March 23, a man and woman, aged 36 and 31, were sleeping inside their Wharf Road unit at Gladesville, Sydney, when they woke to find Mr Risi standing beside their bed.

Mr Risi used a guitar to hit the 36-year-old man over the head before running from the unit, police will allege.

The man suffered critical head injuries and had been in intensive care at Royal North Shore Hospital; however, died about 4.30pm on Sunday.

The woman was not injured.

Following inquiries by officers attached to Ryde Police Area Command, Mr Risi, of Gladesville, was arrested on Sunday, in Byron Bay, hours after the man died in hospital.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with murder.

Mr Risi's solicitor, Tenika Vakauta, asked the court for a four-week adjournment.

The police prosecutor also requested the matter be adjourned to Central Local Court in Sydney because it would make court proceedings easier.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to Central Court, where Mr Risi will next appear via video link for mention on April 27.

Mr Linden also ordered the brief be served by May 25.

Mr Risi did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

More Stories

editors picks lismore local court murder charge murder investigation northern rivers crime sydney crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airlines reduce flights to Gladstone

        premium_icon Airlines reduce flights to Gladstone

        Business A QANTAS spokesman says the airline had reduced flights in and out of Gladstone from 32 services a week to 22 services.

        Big blue house for sale

        premium_icon Big blue house for sale

        Property Take a look inside the Big Blue House, located just minutes away from the beach.

        Offender tried to enter into crashed car

        premium_icon Offender tried to enter into crashed car

        Crime He was on a suspended sentence at the time of the offending.

        Burnett's win in tough personal campaign

        premium_icon Burnett's win in tough personal campaign

        Council News 'My dad was my number one campaigner- he’ll be happy with the result'