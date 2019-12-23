Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eating Food. People Taking Pizza Slices. Friends Leisure, Fast Food
Eating Food. People Taking Pizza Slices. Friends Leisure, Fast Food
News

Hungry 'armed robber' makes off with a pizza

Jack Evans
23rd Dec 2019 8:40 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are seacrchng for an alleged armed robber after a brazen evening incident just before 7.30pm on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a delivery person was threatened but not harmed and the alleged offender made off with a pizza.

The incident occurred on Farm St and it is understood the alleged offence is related to car found burnt out near a nearby Bunnings this morning.

Rockhampton police will be providing more information later this morning.

armed robbery pizza robbery rockhampton crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Best TV shows of this decade

    Best TV shows of this decade
    • 23rd Dec 2019 10:00 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone woman wins ultimate prize before Christmas

        premium_icon Gladstone woman wins ultimate prize before Christmas

        News The woman said she would enjoy her ongoing prize by going into 2020 “worry free”.

        • 23rd Dec 2019 9:33 AM
        HOT PROPERTY: Most expensive homes sold in 2019

        premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: Most expensive homes sold in 2019

        Property Buyers have dropped multiple millions on the most luxurious homes and property...

        STANDOUT: Gladstone’s growth highlighted in property report

        premium_icon STANDOUT: Gladstone’s growth highlighted in property report

        Property A Gladstone real estate agent predicts this is the start of a property market...

        Gladstone sex workers campaign to change laws

        premium_icon Gladstone sex workers campaign to change laws

        News In Queensland, private sex workers must work alone.