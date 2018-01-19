ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: Gladstone's epic show this weekend

LIVE HITS: Killing Heidi is just one of the 90s bands starring in Hotter than Hell.

BAR staff at this Saturday's epic nineties nostalgia live music event will be almost three times what was at last year's Jimmy Barnes concert at Marley Brown Oval.

Gladstone is one day away from bands plugging in for this year's Hotter than Hell event - featuring Grinspoon, Killing Heidi, Jebediah and the Superjesus.

It is already expected to be bigger than when the working class man entertained a crowd of almost 2000 last January.

Determined to make it a memorable and better event than last year's, the Harvey Road Tavern has almost tripled the number of bar staff this year's Hotter than Hell.

While Barnes pleased crowds many complained about the line up to buy a drink.

Harvey Road Tavern events manager Mace Bartlett said bar staff and space had increased significantly.

"We have four bar sets ups with 31 bar staff this Saturday, in comparison we had 12 bartenders last year," Mr Bartlett said.

"Another way we're looking at benefitting the Gladstone locals is by having six food vendors operating on the day."

The regional festival is hoped to be a mainstay for Gladstone, with organisers hopeful to make it an annual event.

But bringing a taste of nineties nostalgia in the form of chart-topping bands from the era did not come without almost a year of preparation.

"It's months of planning all leading up to this," he said.

"To get these acts negotiations started early last year.

"When Jimmy Barnes was here last year there were negotiations under way to create (Hotter than Hell) a brand so we can bring it to Gladstone on a yearly basis.

"We want (Hotter than Hell) to be more than just a one-off event, we want it to become part of Gladstone's culture."

Mr Bartlett said 80 per cent of tickets had sold and of those 65 per cent were by females. As of yesterday ticket sales had exceeded the number sold to Jimmy Barnes.

"Killing Heidi is definitely the big draw card for the females, and I'd say Grinspoon would be for the males," he said.

Mr Bartlett said there would be free water to help revellers combat the expected 30 degree heat.

He recommended taking an empty or unopened water bottle (opened water bottles cannot be brought in).

What you need to know

Set times

2.30pm: The Koffin Rockers

3.30pm: The Superjesus

5pm: Killing Heidi

6.30pm: Jebediah

8pm: Grinspoon

Ticket prices: $70 at hotterthanhelltour.com.au.

Pass outs are allowed until 6pm

Times: 2pm - 10pm

Where: Marley Brown Oval at the Harvey Road Tavern.

Restricted items - alcohol, eskies, chairs, glass, pets, no soft drinks, no umbrellas, unsealed bottles of water, video cameras, weapons.

Items permitted - bags no bigger than medium pack, small still cameras only, selfie sticks, cigarettes, make up, medication, sunscreen, water, medications, picnic rugs

Food options:

Smoke on the water - Pork brisket burgers, hot dogs, nachos,

Rock dogs - Hot dogs

Pen's kitchen - Royal Thai Kitchen food van

De Patat - Spiral potatoes

Mr Bratwurst - German cuisine

Big Mumma's Kitchen - donuts

Canteen style food from the bar.

Harvey Road Tavern kitchen is a good option for people with dietary requirements.

Seating:

There is limited seating, it is not a sit down show. Food vendors have tables and chairs too.

Picnic rugs are allowed.

Transport:

Pre-arranged drop off and pick up is recommended, but parking will be available at the Harvey Road Tavern.

Gladstone clubs and pubs with courtesy buses will offer transport back to their venues.