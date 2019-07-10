ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: Gladstone to glow as Luminous returns

LUMINOUS: There were plenty of great displays at last year's Luminous event.

LUMINOUS: There were plenty of great displays at last year's Luminous event. Mike Richards GLA271018LUMI

THERE'S only one place where you can find glow-worms, lady beetles and jellyfish all in the same spot.

It's at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens this weekend during the second annual Luminous event.

Gladstone acting mayor Chris Trevor said Luminous would showcase completely different activations to last year's event.

This year council has worked with seven local artists and some specialist creators.

"We ask that the activations align with our broader theme,” Cr Trevor said.

"In 2019, each installation has to showcase something to do with Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

"Each artist comes up with their activations, which are assessed by a panel for inclusion at the event.”

Luminous doesn't come together overnight.

Cr Trevor said planning generally started 6-8 months out from the event.

"In the couple of months leading up to the event we would spend around 15 hours a week working on the finer details,” he said.

"The design and displays are a collaborative effort with our artists, local community groups and our wider internal team.”

Illuminating the park is a mission.

Luminous uses a full fleet of lights plus over 100 additional speciality lights.

"The largest number of one type of light is over 100 with around 10 different types of lights being used throughout the event,” Cr Trevor said.

"Luminous will showcase new interactive and engaging lighting displays including: morphology, light-and-sound stepping stones and light chimes.

"These activations were first showcased at this year's Enlightened event and we are so excited to bring them to the Gladstone Region.”

Cr Trevor hoped the event would become a signature annual event for the Gladstone Region.

"We encourage the community to attend and support the event as well as providing their feedback,” he said.

"This year we have made the event more accessible by running shuttle bus services and hosting the event over two nights.”

Entertainment is to be provided by soul band from the Northern Rivers, The Jesse Morris Band on the main stage both nights along with a range of other performers.

There were also be plenty of food stalls at the event.

Luminous is on Saturday and Sunday at Tondoon Botanic Gardens from 5.30pm until late.

Admission is a gold coin donation.

Free park and ride

Shuttle bus service every 20 mins

First bus 5.30pm, last bus departing Tondoon Gardens at 9pm

Pick-up points: