All you need to know: Countdown to council election

Voting booths will open from 8am to 6pm tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be the final day to vote in the 2020 Gladstone Regional Council elections.

Booths will open from 8am to 6pm, and vote counting will begin shortly after polls close.

The Observer will be reporting on the results and speaking with candidates on the night, and information will be available online as it happens.

It's a two-horse race for the position of mayor between incumbent Matt Burnett and Gladstone business owner Michael Fearns.

All but two sitting councillors have nominated to run again, with Peter Masters and PJ Sobhanian electing not to go for another term.

There are 21 council candidates in total.

There have been 570,000 postal votes sent via Australia Post so far.

With so many postal votes, the finalising of some local government areas may not be determined until after April 7.

See below for the full list of voting booths open tomorrow.

Election day polling booths - Gladstone Regional District

Agnes Water Agnes Water Community Centre, 71 Springs Road, AGNES WATER

Ambrose Ambrose State School, 39 Gentle Annie Road, AMBROSE

Baffle Creek Wartburg State School, Coast Road, BAFFLE CREEK

Benaraby Benaraby State School, 17 O'Connor Road, BENARABY

Bororen Bororen State School, 1 Kent Street, BOROREN

Boyne Island Mt Larcom Room Community Centre, Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Avenues,

BOYNE ISLAND

Calliope Calliope State School, Dawson Highway, CALLIOPE

Clinton Clinton State School, 224 Harvey Road, CLINTON

Gladstone Central Gladstone Central State School, 74 Auckland Street, GLADSTONE

Gladstone South Gladstone South State School, 153 Toolooa Street, GLADSTONE

Gladstone West Gladstone West State School ‐ Admin Building, Cnr Boles & Breslin Streets, GLADSTONE WEST

Kin Kora Gladstone Uniting Church, 1 Dixon Drive (cnr Dixon Drive & Uniting Place), GLADSTONE

Miriam Vale Miriam Vale Community Centre, 41 Blomfield Street, MIRIAM VALE

Mount Larcom Mount Larcom State School, Raglan Street, MOUNT LARCOM

Rosedale Rosedale Memorial Hall, 77 James Street, ROSEDALE

Tannum Sands Tannum Sands State High School, 65 Coronation Drive, TANNUM SANDS

Ubobo Ubobo Memorial Hall, Cnr Railway Terrace and Cedarvale Road, UBOBO

Yarwun Yarwun State School, 35 Butler Street, YARWUN