All you need to know: Countdown to council election
Tomorrow will be the final day to vote in the 2020 Gladstone Regional Council elections.
Booths will open from 8am to 6pm, and vote counting will begin shortly after polls close.
The Observer will be reporting on the results and speaking with candidates on the night, and information will be available online as it happens.
It's a two-horse race for the position of mayor between incumbent Matt Burnett and Gladstone business owner Michael Fearns.
All but two sitting councillors have nominated to run again, with Peter Masters and PJ Sobhanian electing not to go for another term.
There are 21 council candidates in total.
There have been 570,000 postal votes sent via Australia Post so far.
With so many postal votes, the finalising of some local government areas may not be determined until after April 7.
See below for the full list of voting booths open tomorrow.
Election day polling booths - Gladstone Regional District
Agnes Water Agnes Water Community Centre, 71 Springs Road, AGNES WATER
Ambrose Ambrose State School, 39 Gentle Annie Road, AMBROSE
Baffle Creek Wartburg State School, Coast Road, BAFFLE CREEK
Benaraby Benaraby State School, 17 O'Connor Road, BENARABY
Bororen Bororen State School, 1 Kent Street, BOROREN
Boyne Island Mt Larcom Room Community Centre, Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Avenues,
BOYNE ISLAND
Calliope Calliope State School, Dawson Highway, CALLIOPE
Clinton Clinton State School, 224 Harvey Road, CLINTON
Gladstone Central Gladstone Central State School, 74 Auckland Street, GLADSTONE
Gladstone South Gladstone South State School, 153 Toolooa Street, GLADSTONE
Gladstone West Gladstone West State School ‐ Admin Building, Cnr Boles & Breslin Streets, GLADSTONE WEST
Kin Kora Gladstone Uniting Church, 1 Dixon Drive (cnr Dixon Drive & Uniting Place), GLADSTONE
Miriam Vale Miriam Vale Community Centre, 41 Blomfield Street, MIRIAM VALE
Mount Larcom Mount Larcom State School, Raglan Street, MOUNT LARCOM
Rosedale Rosedale Memorial Hall, 77 James Street, ROSEDALE
Tannum Sands Tannum Sands State High School, 65 Coronation Drive, TANNUM SANDS
Ubobo Ubobo Memorial Hall, Cnr Railway Terrace and Cedarvale Road, UBOBO
Yarwun Yarwun State School, 35 Butler Street, YARWUN