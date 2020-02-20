ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: Countdown on for Agnes festival

LOCAL TALENT: Chris Bax is one of the acts who will perform on the Discovery Stage at the Agnes Water festival.

FOR the first time in 13 years the annual Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival will feature a second stage to complement the “legendary” acts – which this year include Tex Perkins – on the main stage.

Event manager Sharon Hare said she was “so excited” to offer the extra Discovery Stage at the event this Friday to Sunday for artists and new creative elements, including artwork.

She said it would showcase additional emerging original performers from Central Queensland and beyond “in a more intimate setting for festival-goers to discover stories through song”.

“Plus, we’ve secured some legendary headline acts such as Tex Perkins and The Fat Rubber Band, Jeff Lang, and the Round Mountain Girls to light up our Main Stage among a stellar line-up,” Ms Hare said.

“It’s going to be one huge weekend party in paradise – we’re ready to rock.”

Other Main Stage performers will include 8 Ball Aitken, Hat Fitz & Cara, Hussy Hicks, Lily and King, Flaskas, Matty Rogers, and Kristen Lee Morris.

“Music-lovers will be treated to blues, roots and rock grooves in a relatively intimate setting across three jam-packed days at one of Queensland’s premiere coastal music festivals,” Ms Hare said.

Two performer workshops will also be hosted.

Food vendors and stalls will include 2 Serial Grillers, The Goodie Pocket, Wood Fired Pizzas, The Big Esky, Paul Hance Guitars, Loose Art by Lou and Timeless Vinyl.

The regular shuttle bus service will be available to pick up and drop off at various locations around Agnes Water and 1770 throughout the festival for a $2 donation per ride.

Free freshwater top-ups will be provided on site.

Three-day festival tickets are $154pp, and day pass options are available from $66 to $110pp.

Tickets and accommodation can be booked at www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au

Online ticket sales finish at midnight tonight and tickets will then be available at the festival gate from 3pm Friday for a few extra dollars.

Festival updates and information can be followed @AgnesBluesFest on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.