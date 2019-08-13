'All worth it': Calliope family's grand champion stud

ALL CLASS: Denise, Edward and Kara Quinn (back) with Harriet, Hudsyn, Texas and Billie-Mae Quinn (front) with champion brangus stud Mercedes.

A WIN at the Brisbane Ekka has proved to the Quinn family all of their hard work was "worth it”.

Edward and Kara Quinn from Voewood, 40km outside Calliope, have taken home the Grand Champion prize for their female brangus stud Voewood Mercedes with calf Portia at her feet last week.

It wasn't the stud's first win this year. She won Grand Champion at the Rockhampton Show and the Cooyar Brangus feature show and junior female champion at Beef Week.

"She pretty much ticks all the boxes for what you're looking for a in a perfect female,” Mrs Quinn said.

"She's got the most beautiful temperament, everyone likes her.”

The win follows a Grand Champion bull stud brangus at last year's Ekka with Voewood Law Firm.

Mercedes is one of 3000 commercial and stud cattle run on the 8900ha property.

Voewood has been in the Quinn family for three generations with the four girls Texas, 10, Hudsyn, 8, Billie-Mae, 5, and Harriet, 4, all showing a keen interest in agriculture.

However limited rainfall has made for a tough year at Voewood.

"We definitely have been impacted by the drought with very limited rain,” Mrs Quinn said.

"We've started feeding cattle and started selling some a bit earlier than what we normally would.”

Mrs Quinn said the win at the Ekka "brightened their eyes” during the drought.

"A lot of effort and hard work goes into the rural industry,” she said.

"With no rain and (grain) feeding the cattle, it is quite depressing.

"To be able to go away to Brisbane and walk away with a grand champion makes it all worth it.”