All the big catches from Awoonga barra comp

BARRA CHAMP: Justin Nye at the Barrabasstasstic 2020 Barra Round at Lake Awoonga

TWO anglers were crowned the champions at a barramundi tournament over the weekend.

Justin Nye and Roderick Walmsley both took out first place in the Best Five Barramundi category at the Barrabasstasstic 2020 Barra Round at Lake Awoonga.

Roderick Walmsley won three categories at the Barrabasstasstic 2020 Barra Round at Lake Awoonga

Both men scored 4500mm of barramundi caught and took away $400 each.

Tournament director Russell Nowland said some great anglers turned up for the competition’s 15th year, including Roderick Walmsley, who caught 26 barra.

Helen Maclean was the winning female angler at the Barrabasstasstic 2020 Barra Round at Lake Awoonga.

More than 150 fish were caught at the catch and release tournament.

Angler Justin Nye thinks there should be more competitions in the region.

“Competitions like these showcase just how good our fisheries are, just not on the reef but also at places like Lake Awoonga where the fishery is improving,” he said.

Winning Junior Angler Jacob Watson at the Barrabasstasstic 2020 Barra Round at Lake Awoonga

“Everyone knows the dam took a hard knock during the 2011 and 2013 floods, but its definitely getting close to a world-class fishery once again.”

Mr Nowland hopes next year’s tournament will encourage more local anglers to join the competition.

He said they will start promoting the tournament in July.

“We want to be more proactive and get more people out of Gladstone to join.”

Justin Nye at the Barrabasstasstic 2020 Barra Round at Lake Awoonga

Winners

Best 5 Barra: Justin Nye and Roderick Walmsley (4500mm)

Biggest Barra: Roderick Walmsley (930mm)

Male Angler: Roderick Walmsley (16,780mm)

Female Angler: Helen Maclean (2000mm)

Junior Angler: Jacob Watson (3,350mm)