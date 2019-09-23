Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Harvey hit some lustly blows
Daniel Harvey hit some lustly blows
Sport

PHOTOS: All the action from 20-20 Challenge

NICK KOSSATCH
23rd Sep 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: There were some big hits, dropped catches and even people dressed in turtle suits at the 11th Sims metal Industries of Gladstone 20-20 Cricket Challenge at BITS Oval on the weekend.

RELATED STORY: Industries tune up for big games on weekend over three days

RELATED STORY: GALLERY: Sam makes his point with the bat

In an event where monies raised went toward the Donate Life, organiser Nev Judd said despite an early scare with the weather, the games were a highlight.

Photos
View Gallery

"There was a one-hour delay because of the rain," he said.

"I was at Woolies shopping centre and it was sunny and when I went outside I could see a black wall of cloud and I thought 'oh not again'."

The weather cleared as QGC's 247 runs took out the challenge against Santos.

RESULTS

Final Ladder: QGC 247, Santos 244, RTAY 208, QAL, 195, BSL 184, APLNG 184, WICET 150, GPC, 145, Orica 134, Aurizon 119

bits cricket club bulls masters cricket cricket queensland gladstone cricket incorporated industries cricket challenge
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Magistrate to decide if 4g of meth is enough for jail

    premium_icon Magistrate to decide if 4g of meth is enough for jail

    News A YOUNG Gladstone man will learn today whether he is to be sent to prison on a range of drug charges including driving under the influence and possession.

    Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    premium_icon Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    News A NEW compliance and education campaign is calling on Gladstone residents and...

    Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    premium_icon Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    News We’ve been told not to expect much but Gladstone could see a repeat of Saturday’s...

    IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...