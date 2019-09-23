PHOTOS: All the action from 20-20 Challenge

CRICKET: There were some big hits, dropped catches and even people dressed in turtle suits at the 11th Sims metal Industries of Gladstone 20-20 Cricket Challenge at BITS Oval on the weekend.

RELATED STORY: Industries tune up for big games on weekend over three days

RELATED STORY: GALLERY: Sam makes his point with the bat

In an event where monies raised went toward the Donate Life, organiser Nev Judd said despite an early scare with the weather, the games were a highlight.

"There was a one-hour delay because of the rain," he said.

"I was at Woolies shopping centre and it was sunny and when I went outside I could see a black wall of cloud and I thought 'oh not again'."

The weather cleared as QGC's 247 runs took out the challenge against Santos.

RESULTS

Final Ladder: QGC 247, Santos 244, RTAY 208, QAL, 195, BSL 184, APLNG 184, WICET 150, GPC, 145, Orica 134, Aurizon 119