All systems go for Saturday’s CQDRA round one

Benny Stevens competes at the Benaraby All Bikes Drags at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

Benny Stevens competes at the Benaraby All Bikes Drags at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

MOTORSPORT: Expect new drivers, riders and classes in the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association competition.

The first round of the CQDRA Championship starts on Saturday at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex with gates to open at 8am and qualifying to roar into action at 1pm.

Action will continue throughout the afternoon and evening.

The 2019 Benaraby All Bike Drags were held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

CQDRA president Mike Gawley was excited about what the new season would bring.

“Despite the weather gremlins, heaps of seasoned drag racers are scrambling to get to the track to get into the championship series,” Gawley said.

“More importantly, many new racers are starting to surface.”

The president said that last weekend’s Come and Try Day was so informative and positive that several new racers have signed up to be in the championship series and that there will also be several more Come and Try Days during the season.

“We also have some very exciting new racers and machines at the track with some phenomenal passes made just last weekend,” Gawley said.

“The other exciting improvement is Super Twins Bike class.

“It will now be more competitive than ever with new modifications allowed, an ET cutoff, slicks, air shifters, etc … all approved through ANDRA, our sanctioning body.”

Gawley said the new food vendors will give fans a variety of hot and cold food to choose from along with cold drinks from the licensed bar.

“We have a couple of great new sponsors and racing classes too,” Gawley said.

“Eat Street Outlaws will be backing the fastest cars at the track – the Outlaws.

“HealTech Electronics will be supporting the new StreetFighter Bike class.”

Gawley said it’s a class for any and every average street bike rider and he encourages them to get on the track and have a go.

“Numerous people are already pre-nominated for this round,” he said.

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Drags is just much fun for Benson as comp heats up

RELATED STORY: It's tight at the top, but there are plenty of rounds left