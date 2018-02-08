All Strings Attached love that festival vibe

BIG PLANS: All Strings Attached will bring out another EP or album this year.

BIG PLANS: All Strings Attached will bring out another EP or album this year. Contributed

"A FESTIVAL is almost like going to a banquet dinner, all the food is in front of you and you can't decide what to eat first."

Emily Willis knows what she's talking about, the trained classical musician as a member of All Strings Attached has played her fair share of festivals.

All Strings Attached have made many fans, performing at the likes of Woodford Folk Festival, The National Folk Festival, Concrete Jungle Festival, and Nimbin MardiGrass and now they are coming to play at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival next weekend.

Willis, who is chief lyricist for the six-member band says she loves playing the festival circuit.

"Venues are less fun, when there's four walls around us, it's a sterile environment, it doesn't match our sounds and our energy," she said.

"I'm hoping that we bring something different to Agnes, we've got that Balkan gypsy sound. We have that same energy, we're hoping for some collaborations with others."

Willis said when she first started her musical career (at aged seven) it was not about collaboration.

She rocked up at school one day and was asked if she wanted to play a stringed instrument.

"I thought they meant a guitar," she said.

Instead Willis began learning to play the violin.

"It was basically my ego that kicked in nice and early that got me going, my parents never forced me to do lessons, they supported me," she said.

"I continued with the lessons and I learnt to write music and jam when I was in my twenties."

Willis said she is looking forward to the workshop she and band mates will host during the Agnes festival.

A music teacher as well as musician, Willis said teaching is her creative outlet for her passion which is playing music.

"I enjoy watching students have that movement in themselves," she said.

She said those who attend the workshop could expect an interactive, two-way session.

"We're hoping to receive some ideas and different suggestions from the audience as the workshop rolls out," she said.

"We are going to take people on a journey using chords to play say a traditional Cuban song.

"We'll demonstrate how to change the way you strum to fit into that style."

All Strings Attached released their debut self-titled E.P, in 2015. Since then, the band has gone from strength to strength, continued to tour the festivals while putting together their first LP - Incantations for Strange Folk, released in 2017.