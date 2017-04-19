Hot slag the culprit in drawbridge incident

ALL SMOKE, NO FIRE: Firefighters were sent to the Matthew Flinders Bridge after reports of smoke coming from the engine room.

TRAFFIC heading westward across the Matthew Flinders Bridge was briefly interrupted this afternoon when a minor welding incident caused smoke to issue from the drawbridge's engine room.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire station received a call at 12.05pm informing them of smoke rising from the bridge, which connects Gladstone's CBD to the Gladstone Marina.

Two crews were dispatched to the scene.

Investigations revealed workers on the bridge had been welding when a small amount of hot welding slag had dropped onto a wooden pylon, causing it to smoulder.

The workers on the scene were able to put the pylon out with a bucket of water.

A fire truck was briefly parked across the westward lane, but traffic was able to pass through the other lane.

The fire crews were not required to hose out the engine room and left around 12.30pm.