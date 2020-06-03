ALL SMILES: Gladstone set for $5.2m in works funding

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announcing $5.2 million for the region from the state government's COVID Works for Queensland program.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announcing $5.2 million for the region from the state government's COVID Works for Queensland program.

The Gladstone region is set to benefit from $5.2 million in funding to upgrade sport and recreation facilities and critical waste water infrastructure.

It comes from the state government's $200 million COVID Works for Queensland program designed to increase employment opportunities and improve facilities by delivering funding to councils.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the program had been outstanding for the region

"This additional funding will provide a significant boost to Queensland Local Governments and help support jobs during this tough period," he said.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said COVID Works for Queensland was designed to help councils get their communities back on their feet.

"Over the past three years, we have seen how incredibly successful the Works for Queensland program has been throughout regional Queensland, delivering more than 19,000 jobs and counting, and now every council will be given a boost to deliver job-creating infrastructure and maintenance projects," Mr Butcher said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the funding would have an enormous impact on the region.

"While Queenslanders are resilient, it has certainly been a difficult time for everyone and this program will provide a huge lift for employment opportunities, local economies, and most importantly community spirit," she said.

"The allocation of $5.2 million to Gladstone Regional Council will see projects delivered that will have long-term economic benefits and increase liveability in our community."

MORE TO COME