Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announcing $5.2 million for the region from the state government's COVID Works for Queensland program.
Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announcing $5.2 million for the region from the state government's COVID Works for Queensland program.
News

ALL SMILES: Gladstone set for $5.2m in works funding

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 1:07 PM | Updated: 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Gladstone region is set to benefit from $5.2 million in funding to upgrade sport and recreation facilities and critical waste water infrastructure.

It comes from the state government's $200 million COVID Works for Queensland program designed to increase employment opportunities and improve facilities by delivering funding to councils.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the program had been outstanding for the region

"This additional funding will provide a significant boost to Queensland Local Governments and help support jobs during this tough period," he said. 

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said COVID Works for Queensland was designed to help councils get their communities back on their feet.

"Over the past three years, we have seen how incredibly successful the Works for Queensland program has been throughout regional Queensland, delivering more than 19,000 jobs and counting, and now every council will be given a boost to deliver job-creating infrastructure and maintenance projects," Mr Butcher said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the funding would have an enormous impact on the region.

"While Queenslanders are resilient, it has certainly been a difficult time for everyone and this program will provide a huge lift for employment opportunities, local economies, and most importantly community spirit," she said.

"The allocation of $5.2 million to Gladstone Regional Council will see projects delivered that will have long-term economic benefits and increase liveability in our community."

 

MORE TO COME

More Stories

Show More
capital works funding annoucement gladstone glenn butcher mp
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1,400 tonnes of concrete to build new Banana Shire bridge

        premium_icon 1,400 tonnes of concrete to build new Banana Shire bridge

        News Work will start this month on the $7.2 million construction of the new Burnett Highway bridge

        What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        premium_icon What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        News THE LINE-UP for Central Queensland’s largest free environmental awareness event has...

        • 3rd Jun 2020 12:00 PM
        Winter hits Central Queensland

        premium_icon Winter hits Central Queensland

        News Colder than average temperatures were recorded across the region.

        Crews called to West Gladstone stove fire

        premium_icon Crews called to West Gladstone stove fire

        News EMERGENCY Services were called to a kitchen fire in West Gladstone last night.