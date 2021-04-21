All smiles despite popular runner finishing second

IPSWICH RACES

Claire Power

ORBISYN was too strong in the Class 2 Ipswich race today claiming the win ahead of popular Mirunner's galloper Excel In The Sun.

The win for Orbisyn ensured he keeps his record clean with two wins from two starts for trainer David Vandyke.

Class 2 winner Orbisyn. Picture: Claire Power

The Rich Enuff gelding was solidly backed in the 1200 metre race to start at the short quote of $1.16.

Crowd favourite Excel In The Sun picked up $2 for the place.

It's always pleasing to welcome owners trackside and no more so than the Excel in the Sun MiRunner's syndicate who always bring a cheerful vibe to the venue.

In three runs she has managed to secure a top three finish each time which is a good result for the syndicate.

Maiden win after delayed start

AURON flashed home to claim the Maiden Plate today after a delayed start forced the field to return to the stalls the first time round.

The delay didn't impact Auron and jockey Ryan Maloney who shot home to claim the win by half a head ahead of Not Too Hard ridden by Robbie Fradd.

Trained by Tony Golan, the Savabeel gelding returned to the track after trialling well earlier this month.

Race 7 Ipswich winner Suilven, ridden by Tiffani Brooker. Picture: Claire Power

Also fresh on the back of a recent trial was Suilven who returned to the track a winner in the 1100m Benchmark 68 Handicap.

Last starting in September, the Snitzel gelding returned well for trainer Lindsay Gough and jockey Tiffani Brooker.

Labour Day races

The Ipswich Turf Club has a week off from racing preparing before the popular Labour Day races on Monday, May 3.

Proudly supported by the CFMEU Mining and Energy, the day will again offer free entry and free rides for the family.

As with much of the major race day events scheduled at the ITC in 2020 being cancelled, club officials are thrilled to have the gates open to host everyone at the Labour Day Races again.

The giant slide, jumping castle and rock climbing wall returns to the club for the day and will be located in the new forecourt.

Gates open at 10am.

ITC events central

THE Ipswich Events and Entertainment Centre is gearing up to host the Festival of Horsepower Soiree on Saturday, June 5.

It will be the official launch for the Channel 7 Ipswich Winter Racing Carnival featuring the pinnacle event - the TAB Ipswich Cup.

This year the carnival will also include a Family Race Day on Sunday, June 6, with lots of free fun planned for everyone, including a Kids Fashions on the Field.

Details for the Soiree will be released shortly.

Check out ipswichturfclub.com.au for more information about the return of the Ipswich Winter Racing Carnival.

Meetings at Bundamba

IPSWICH racing continues on Monday, May 3, for the Labour Day meeting.

It's then on to a quick back-up again Saturday, May 8 and the last meeting for the month will be Wednesday, May 19, a midweek metropolitan race day.