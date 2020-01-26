All six teams make it Australia’s day

TOUCH: Gladstone's Sophie Duff and Tallis Stanhope were part of Australia's two 3-0 Trans-Tasman Test Series wins against New Zealand in Newcastle.

Sophie Duff and Tallis Stanhope

Stanhope was the captain of the Australian mixed under-20 side and admitted the series-deciding game against the Kiwis on Saturday was the hardest he has played in.

His Aussies prevailed 7-5 on Saturday to clinch the series.

The Emus then made it 3-0 yesterday in another 7-4 win.

"It was an awesome series and we came out on top in the first two games," Stanhope told Touch Football Australia.

Qld Touch Junior State Cup - U/18 boys grand final between Redlands and Rockhampton - Tallis Stanhope (Redlands).

"That third game was a bit of a struggle and conditions were hot."

Stanhope said his World Cup success with the Aussie team had helped improve his game.

"Kuala Lumpur had helped me build my game and helped me with my composure," he said.

"I'm just stoked and it will be on tonight."

Duff's Australia Emus under-18s backed up from a convincing 9-2 win in game one on Friday with a gritty victory on Saturday.

Her perfect campaign was complete yesterday as the girls thumped New Zealand 11-3.

Sophie Duff in action.

"They were all tough games and the Kiwis were really physical and in your face," Duff said.

"I think our running game was too good for New Zealand and we were able to get a roll on."

Duff managed to have her name down on the try-scorers' list in yesterday's game as well.

It will be busy for Duff with Year 12 commitments as well as being in the Rugby 7s training under-18 squad.