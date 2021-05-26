All power restored after Callide station fire

Power has now been restored to all homes and businesses affected by the fire at Callide C Power Station on Tuesday afternoon.

Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said the Australian Energy Market Operator was confident there would now be sufficient supply to meet demand.

“While we originally prepared for load shedding to occur across the state, I’m pleased to report this was not required last night,” Mr de Brenni said.

“The network is now stabilised, meaning Queenslanders can be confident in reliable supply.

“I thank them for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented event.”

Mr de Brenni said additional capacity from the Wivenhoe Pumped Hydroelectric Power Station and Swanbank E Power Station brought the system back into balance.

“What yesterday demonstrated was the important role our diversified, publicly-owned generators play in securing supply and stabilising the network,” he said.

“When Callide C went down, we were able to boost both Wivenhoe and Swanbank E to help fill the deficit.

“Operations and maintenance have been conducted in line with statutory requirements, with the most recent overhaul completed in August 2020.

“While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have now handed the site back to CS Energy to investigate.

“I want to thank those workers and firefighters for doing such a fantastic job ensuring everyone went safely home to the families last night.”

Energy Minister Mick de Brenni. Picture: Stewart McLean

Powerlink Queensland released the following summary of Tuesday’s events:

“At approximately 1.45pm on Tuesday 25 May, a fire occurred in one of the turbine halls at CS Energy’s Callide power station. As a result, the three units that were generating at the time went offline.

“The sudden trip and loss of 3100 megawatts of generation immediately impacted other generators in Queensland and Powerlink’s transmission network in various parts of the state. There were flow on impacts to Energy Queensland distribution network and Essential Energy in northern New South Wales.

“This impact occurred within milliseconds of the incident at the power station.

“At its peak, the outage impacted 470,000 customers – about 380,000 in south-east Queensland and another 90,000 in regional Queensland.

“Powerlink, Energex and Ergon Network teams worked to progressively restore power supply as soon as it was safe to do so.

“Power was progressively restored throughout the afternoon and the numbers of impacted customers continued to reduce. All SEQ customers affected by the power station issue were resupplied within two hours. Most Ergon customers were restored within an hour, with the final regional customers back on by 4.30pm.

“In response to the shortfall in available generation heading into the evening peak demand period, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) issued an actual Lack of Reserve 2 (LOR) notice at 4.45pm and a forecast LOR3 notice at 5:07pm identifying the potential for electricity demand to exceed supply in Queensland.

“Queensland customers were also asked to voluntarily reduce their energy usage to assist in managing demand on the network. This notice was later cancelled at 7.13pm due to sufficient power supply from generators returning to service around the state.

“Investigations are now underway into the incident and our expert technical teams are looking in detail at the impacts to the Queensland power system.

“We thank our customers for their patience during this unexpected event. We also appreciate the efforts of our industry counterparts at AEMO, Energex, Ergon Network and CS Energy in working together to respond.”

Originally published as All power restored after Callide station fire