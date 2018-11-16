Menu
Shayne Wales from Gladstone Regional Council.
All paws on deck for responsible ownership program

Mark Zita
16th Nov 2018 9:00 AM

SCHOOL students across the Gladstone Region will be taught pet care thanks to a new council program.

The Pet Pals Program will emphasise responsible pet ownership and provide hands-on experience for all primary school students.

Two dogs, 7-year-old english setter Tucker and 9-year-old boxer Hank, will visit schools as part of the program.

The dogs have been involved in education programs since 2012.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the initiative would be a great learning experience for the younger generation.

"The program covers topics ranging from caring for your pet, how to be safe around your animals and other animals in the community,” Cr Burnett said.

"Responsible pet ownership is an important part of our community.”

The program will be teaching responsible pet ownership, in particular registration of dogs, micro-chipping and desexing, and information about animal welfare organisations like the RSPCA.

education gladstone region pet ownership pet pals program
