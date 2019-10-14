Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COSTLY MISTAKE: The magistrate said the seizure of the luxury vehicle (not pictured) could be considered part of the man’s punishment.
COSTLY MISTAKE: The magistrate said the seizure of the luxury vehicle (not pictured) could be considered part of the man’s punishment.
News

All over RangeRover: idiot driver loses $107K rig

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
14th Oct 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE SUSTAINED a severe brain injury that will impact him for the rest of his life and now he's lost his licence for four and a half years.

Jaime Lachlan Joyce pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to 11 charges accumulated over eight months.

The charges included possessing dangerous drugs, contravening the direction of a police order and driving while being disqualified by a court order.

The offending began in January in Dalby where Joyce was riding an unregistered and uninsured dirt bike.

While riding the bike Joyce did a wheelstand that caused him to fall off the back of the bike, leaving him with a severe head injury.

At the time of the incident, Joyce was driving while disqualified by order of a court in New South Wales.

He also had a blood-alcohol level of .082.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court that in August Joyce was pulled over while driving in Bundaberg and checks found he was unlicensed.

Sgt Burgess said he was also driving with meth in his system.

Joyce was also ordered to surrender his vehicle, a Range Rover he had bought for $107,000, but failed to do so when told to.

Joyce's lawyer Andrew Wiseman told the court Joyce had little to no memory of the crash that caused his brain injury.

Mr Wiseman said friends of Joyce had noticed a shift in his personality since his brain injury.

"He's suffered more than the average defendant," he said.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Joyce's plea of guilty and acknowledged the offences weren't acts of violence.

Ms Hartigan also considered the ultimate seizure of his vehicle as "extra-curial", or self-inflicted, punishment.

Joyce was disqualified from holding a licence for four-and-a-half years, he was also given six months' imprisonment suspended for two years and received $500 in fines.

buncourt court editors picks range rover
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    premium_icon Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    News Gladstone Area Water Board to have plenty of tender opportunities and locals can benefit.

    • 14th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    premium_icon Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    News Data has revealed Gladstone’s richest school rakes in more than $58.4 million in...

    • 14th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Active living festival ready set going

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Active living festival ready set going

    News HUNDREDS of people headed down to Gladstone’s first sports and active living...

    Rain relief the biggest in months

    premium_icon Rain relief the biggest in months

    News The region received some much-needed rain on Friday night, but how much did your...