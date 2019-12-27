All on-board for the next decade of growth

DECADE OF GROWTH: Gladstone Ports Corporation has refelected on the past 10 years.

MORE than a billion tonnes has shipped through Gladstone Ports Corporation’s three ports in the past 10 years.

As the decade comes to an end, GPC has reflected on its exponential growth, trade with new countries and the hosting of more than 15,000 ships.

The decade provided new trade opportunities, saw the Port of Bundaberg become part of GPC – which also operates the Port of Rockhampton – and the company’s workforce increase by almost 100.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said he was proud of the contribution from past and present employees and their customers for their support in GPC reaching 105 years of operations in 2019.

“We have facilitated more than one billion tonnes of trade ... which is just outstanding,” Mr Walker said.

“A snapshot of how much we have grown – in 2010 we facilitated 85 million tonnes of trade for the calendar year, and in 2019 to date we have seen 112 million tonnes go through our ports and we still have 11 days left for the year.”

Mr Walker said the results were great news for the region and Queenslanders in terms of jobs, the economy and international trade.

“During this ... we have also seen the development of East Shores 1A, Wiggins Island Coal Terminal and an LNG that surpassed Qatar as the premier LNG region in the world.”

Gladstone Marine Pilot Services also became part of GPC and it has recently added two launches that move pilots more safely, faster and in more comfort than ever before.

“The growth of our port over the past decade has proven our capability and readies us for this next decade with a high degree of excitement and anticipation.”

GPC’s focus is now on intergenerational thinking, planning and securing GPC’s position as the premier multi-commodity port in Australia.

Mr Walker said with Central Queensland on the verge of unprecedented opportunity, GPC would continue to ready the region to take full advantage of the future.