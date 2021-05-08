Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A truck appearing to be carrying turf blocking northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway. Photo: Clayton's Towing
A truck appearing to be carrying turf blocking northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway. Photo: Clayton's Towing
News

All lanes blocked: 10km of chaos after Bruce Hwy truck crash

Cormac Pearson
8th May 2021 8:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crash is causing traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway, with a truck blocking all northbound lanes heading into the Sunshine Coast.

A truck has blocked the northbound lanes after a multi-vehicle crash at Landsborough about 7.40am.

At 9am traffic was backed up for about 10km, with motorists warned they faced up to 1.5 hour delays.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.

The truck is horizontal across the road and will likely cause long delays into the morning. Photo: Clayton's Towing
The truck is horizontal across the road and will likely cause long delays into the morning. Photo: Clayton's Towing

Six people were assessed for injuries after the crash. All are in a stable condition.

The other vehicles involved are believed to be a 4WD and a campervan.

Originally published as All lanes blocked: Traffic backed 10km after Bruce Hwy truck crash

More Stories

bruce highway editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        O’Dowd and PM targeted in union aged care funding campaign

        Premium Content O’Dowd and PM targeted in union aged care funding campaign

        News The Health Services Union is calling for more aged care funding and better wages for workers in the sector.

        ‘Not my proudest moment’: Pub brawler sentenced in court

        Premium Content ‘Not my proudest moment’: Pub brawler sentenced in court

        Crime Nathan Findling kicked his defenceless victim twice

        DV offender self-harmed with knife in victim’s kitchen

        Premium Content DV offender self-harmed with knife in victim’s kitchen

        Crime The man self-harmed with a kitchen knife at the aggrieved’s house.

        Prolific domestic violence offender avoids jail time

        Premium Content Prolific domestic violence offender avoids jail time

        Crime The man had 18 domestic violence related entries on his record.