All hands on deck as search for missing person continues
The search continues for a person believed to have gone missing in Bargara waters last night.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a helicopter was searching from above and Volunteer Marine Rescue Surf Life Savers looking from a jet ski and police on ATVs.
The search was launched just before 7pm after reports of a person struggling in water.
The QPS spokeswoman said they had not received any further reports of a missing person.
This is a developing story.