Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services are back out at Bargara this morning searching for a person off the shore. Photo: Zac O'Brien.
Emergency services are back out at Bargara this morning searching for a person off the shore. Photo: Zac O'Brien.
News

All hands on deck as search for missing person continues

Mikayla Haupt
28th Nov 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The search continues for a person believed to have gone missing in Bargara waters last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a helicopter was searching from above and Volunteer Marine Rescue Surf Life Savers looking from a jet ski and police on ATVs.

The search was launched just before 7pm after reports of a person struggling in water.

The QPS spokeswoman said they had not received any further reports of a missing person.

Emergency services continue to search off the coast of Bargara for a person. Photo: Zac O'Brien.
Emergency services continue to search off the coast of Bargara for a person. Photo: Zac O'Brien. Zac O'Brien

This is a developing story.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bargara bundaberg vmr editors picks qps water search
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘What are you looking at, missy?’: Drunken man to cop

        Premium Content ‘What are you looking at, missy?’: Drunken man to cop

        Crime The Bororen man said he had gone to the pub for a few drinks but didn’t remember what happened.

        DEVELOPMENT: New lookout planned for prime spot

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: New lookout planned for prime spot

        News The proposed viewing platform would open up new views of Gladstone’s harbour.

        Gladstone scrap metal fire investigated

        Premium Content Gladstone scrap metal fire investigated

        Environment The Department of Environment and Science has probed the circumstances of last...

        Gladstone jeweller donates $40k in honour of father

        Premium Content Gladstone jeweller donates $40k in honour of father

        News See who made the generous donation to the Gladstone Maritime Museum.