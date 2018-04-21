Menu
ON TOP OF THE WORLD: Megan Hughes, Nat Mallon, Cameron Larner, Monica Rouse and Debbie Amos.
News

All-female team reaching new heights

Julia Bartrim
by
21st Apr 2018 10:25 AM

IT WAS graduation time for a unique group of trainees.

Gladstone's first all-female scaffolding team completed a two-week program yesterday thanks to hard work and the combined efforts of Monadelphous and Site Skills Training Gladstone.

Kitted out in pink high-vis work shirts, the four-woman team demonstrated its practical scaffolding skills before receiving certificates in the afternoon.

They were recruited by Monadelphous and trained by Cameron Larner at Site Skills Training.

Cameron, a senior trainer, developed a specially designed course for the female team and said it had been very worthwhile.

"They've been amazing," he said.

"They've been awesome, they've been focussed and driven."

Trainee Nat Mallon said it had been great to learn the new scaffolding skills.

"I was always up for the challenge and Cam has pulled us through," she said.

"We've come out the other side and now we're basic scaffolders."

Fellow trainee Megan Hughes said the Monadelphous initiative to train female employees was a great opportunity.

"More and more you're going onto sites now and there is more women," she said.

"Women tend to stick together on-site so it's really good."

The women will start work for Monadelphous on Curtis Island on Monday.

Gladstone Observer

