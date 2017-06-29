All day music concert raises money to help region's children

Nathan Bedford was a favourite with the crowd at the event.

A DAY of live bands and local music helped raise money for children in need around the region.

Odyssey Live Music Extravaganza was held at the Grand Hotel Gladstone at the weekend where a showcase of local talent and popular bands performed in a continual live music performance.

El Grande Festival organiser Nathan Bedford said $1300 was raised on the day through door sales and raffle tickets which will be donated to Give Me Five For Kids.

"We had always hoped for more,” Mr Bedford said.

"I was hoping for more than one thousand and we achieved that so it's fantastic.”

While one of the main motivators behind the concert was to provide a local festival for the Gladstone region to enjoy, giving back to the children from the region was also a priority.

"I have kids myself. I always like to support charities and for it to stay local,” Mr Bedford said.

"When I hand over the money, I'll have some pride that we've come together to raise a bit of money for charity and the local kids get to see the benefit of it.”

The concert attracted about 200 people and Mr Bedford said there was a band to cater for everyone.

"There was different types of music for everyone throughout the whole day,” he said.

"If they didn't like one band, 30 minutes later they loved the next one.”

Wanting to give the region a music event to look forward to, Mr Bedford said he wanted to give people a reason to get out of their houses.

"Everyone was in high spirits and had a good time ... I can't describe what it was like,” he said.