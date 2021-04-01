All Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Village events delayed

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett appeared via video this afternoon to announce the postponement of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Village activities.

Further details have emerged surrounding the Gladstone Regional Council's decision to postpone all Gladstone Yacht Race Village events these Easter holidays.

Supplementary to cancellation of the Village opening and postponement of the seafood festival and long lunch, the line crossing party has also been put on ice this year.

Mayor Matt Burnett announced the postponements of all B2G Village activities around 2.30pm Wednesday.

"That includes tonight's events, the long lunch, the seafood festival and the line crossing party," Cr Burnett said.

"But we have supported the Gladstone Yacht Club and they will have live entertainment all weekend and of course extra security for them as well."

Cr Burnett concluded by inviting the Gladstone region to check out the Gladstone Yacht Club and Gladstone Harbour Festival.

Events Queensland director Matthew Turich said it was disappointing B2G Village events could no longer go ahead but said the health and safety of attendees was paramount.

"Obviously we are disappointed Brisbane to Gladstone Village events can no longer take place, but it's important to note they've only been postponed, not cancelled, meaning we can deliver these great events to the community later this year," Mr Turich said.

"We are glad the 73rd Gladstone Ports Corporation Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race can still go ahead and that trophy presentations can still take place.

"Events Queensland commends Gladstone Regional Council for their leadership during this difficult time."

