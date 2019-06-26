All about the depth of fields at the Calliope Cup Races

HORSE RACING: Saturday's Calliope Cup Race meeting has received a record number of horse nominations ensuring the racing will be first class and highly competitive.

Steeped in history, the occasion marks the 107th rendition of the running of the Calliope Gold Cup (1608m), which is normally held on the traditional Boxing Day date.

Saturday's meeting comes about after the Calliope Jockey Club had to postpone the scheduled Boxing Day meeting last December as adverse weather conditions had rendered the track surface unsuitable.

Accordingly, Calliope officials are hoping that townsfolk and people from nearby centres will flock to the picturesque country racecourse on Saturday to enjoy the races and associated entertainment.

There is much to offer for young and old ranging from Fashion on the Field, a monster slide for children and music after the races for those liking a singalong and dance.

Calliope Jockey Club's publicity officer Judith Hughes said the volunteers who put so much hard work into the meeting were delighted by the positive vibes Saturday's race day plans were generating

Calliope races have a reputation for offering magnificent trophies to winning race connections and this year is no exception.

Judith and her helpers have been busy organising a wide range of prizes for winners of Fashions on the Field as well.

The categories cover ladies, men and children.

"It reminds me a lot like Christmas as we are wrapping all the prizes so they are nicely presented for the winners of the Fashions on the Field,” Judith said amid two tables of prizes and race trophies.

A total of 57 horses are entered for the five-race card with many travelling from as far as: Oakey, Roma, Miles, Nanango, Sunshine Coast, Taroom, Eidsvold, Gympie and naturally Rockhampton and Gympie.

The largest contingent of entries comes from Krystle "Craiglea” Johnston at Kenilworth who has nominated 10 horses.

These include the in-form Craiglea Arion for the $10,000 Calliope Rural Traders Gold Cup (1608m).

Queensland premiership winning country trainer Bevan Johnson, who won last Saturday's $125,000 Battle of the Bush Final at Eagle Farm, Brisbane, has Spur With Ease and Rosover entered in the Gold Cup.

Saturday's feature sprint, the $8000 Rayment Excavations Open Plate (1000m) has some very well performed likely starters including the prolific winner Executed.

A courtesy bus will be conveying racegoers to and from the racetrack during the afternoon.

Not only is the club popular with members and associates but it seems also the racing fraternity as the $7450 Cl B (1072m), sponsored by the Calliope Central Bowls Club, has the biggest race entries with 16 horses.

The weather forecast for Calliope on Saturday looks a winner as well predicted as sunny ranging from 14-24C.