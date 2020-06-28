‘All about confidence’: Call for regional models

R7 Modelling and Talent Agency models at East Shores yesterday for their annual photo shoot, 13 models participated in total.

LOCAL boutique and modelling agency owner Lynda Ninnes has issued a call for all aspiring models in the Gladstone region to stand and be glamorous.

Following a successful R7 Model and Talent Agency photo-shoot yesterday afternoon, Ms Ninnes revealed the most important element aspirational models should possess.

"For me it's confidence," she said.

"It is not so much, with living in a regional area, about making money because obviously there isn't an opportunity for that."

Thirteen models participated in the photo-shoot at East Shores which gives the town's amateur photography enthusiasts their opportunity to practice.

"A lot of our photographers who come alone never get to work with models, they might be landscape photographers et cetera," Ms Ninnes said.

"It is something different for them to do as well."

She said the Covid-19 pandemic completely closed her modelling agency down, but soon it will resume full services.

"I haven't been able to run any of my weekly classes which explores things like confidence with the girls," Ms Ninnes said.

"I have started doing small group classes again, but after the holiday's things will be going back to normal and we will be bringing back the weekly classes like we used to."

Ms Ninnes said anyone who would like to participate in upcoming R7 Modelling and Talent Agency photo shoots should drop into the Runway 7 Boutique in Goondoon Street.

"Or they can go over to our Facebook page and message me via that and follow the girls on Instagram as well," she said.

She said there are exciting events on the horizon for her agency, which she has owned and managed for three years.

"I am hoping to, very soon, host a prom workshop so girls can learn how to stand, how to walk down stairs in a dress, what utensils to eat with at dinner, and things like that," Ms Ninnes said.

"Just so they are able to learn how to walk into a room and own it."