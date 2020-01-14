All about basketball bonding at Queensland championships

Gladstone Power's Jan Kreis and Emerald Chargers Kye Walsh in the under 18s first game of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival on Saturday October 5. PICTURE: Jessica Perkins

BASKETBALL: If a scrimmage win against the Gladstone Port City Power emerging boys is anything to go by, Gladstone's under-18 boys' Gold Coast adventure should be sweet.

Gladstone will compete in the Under-18 State Championship which starts on the Gold Coast on Wednesday in division two.

Jan Kreis and James Pearson fight for possession. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

The team knocked off the Power last Thursday night 73-71 and meet Ipswich Force on Wednesday at 11am.

If form and intent is anything to go by, anything short of medal rounds will be a disappointment.

Jan Kreis enjoyed a successful debut season at representative level and fell in love with the sport because of his father Kier's passion of NBA.

"I enjoyed watching the NBA as well and thought I'd give basketball a go," Jan said.

Also an accomplished AFL player for BITS Saints, Jan has shown the same aggression he has on the footy field.

"Rucking and rebounding are quite similar and just the hand-eye co-ordination and stuff like that," Jan said.

Gladstone narrowly missed out to make division one of the State Championship beacuse Bundaberg pipped them in the penultimate match of the recent Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival in Rockhampton.

"We have a good team and a good coach and we're just solid all round," Jan said.

Jan looks up to team-mate Joseph McEldowney who encouraged him to play in the Thursday night competition.

"He used to dominate me in one-on-ones at school and I guess I have tried to learn from him," Jan said.

Centre McEldowney began in 2015 and has not looked back.

CQJBC - Bundy v Gladstone game 1: Joseph McEldowney bursts through. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

"I look forward to play in a decent competition and get better as a team I hope we come away with the gold," he said.

Point guard Seth Collins has also shown steady progress in his fifth season of representative basketball.

CQJBC - Bundy v Gladstone game 1: Seth Collins and William Maule. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

The speedy Collins is growing in confidence but knows there's much work to do for himself and the team.

He started playing the game in Alice Springs under coach Ralph Hutchins who taught him the basics of basketball.

"Presonally I just want to improve my game and grow in confidence," Collins said.

"As a team I want to achieve the highest and go for gold."

The final day of the championship is on Sunday (May 19) and results are live updated on BASKETBALL QLD.