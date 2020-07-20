Alicia loves the Benaraby drag racing buzz

Alicia Traywick competing in round two of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Championships on one of her partner Mike's 'slower' bikes, which still reached 100 miles an hour over the quarter mile. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Alicia Traywick competing in round two of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Championships on one of her partner Mike's 'slower' bikes, which still reached 100 miles an hour over the quarter mile. Picture: Rodney Stevens

WHEN Alicia Traywick moved from Oklahoma in the US to Australia for a better life, she never thought she would become one of Benaraby Dragway’s fastest women on two wheels.

The Rockhampton resident is a regular competitor at the Benaraby track, pushing her CBR 1000 drag bike to extremely fast times of 9.8 seconds over the quarter mile at more than 140 miles per hour.

Growing up, Alicia said her father had motorcycles, but it was years until she learned to ride.

“I started riding around 2003,” she said.

“I’ve had a love of motorcycles all my life, but had only been a passenger until I met my partner Mike.”

The drag racing bug bit for Alicia the first time she hit the track, at Oklohama’s Thunder Valley Raceway Park on her 2002 Suzuki GSXR 1000.

“I grew up in Oklahoma USA and moved to Australia 12 years ago for a better life,” she said.

Her first bike was a Suzuki GS 500, but she has moved onto bigger and faster bikes since, and loves the sport of drag racing.

“Motorcycles give me a sense of freedom and control,” she said.

“My partner Mike introduced me to drag racing, a group of our friends were headed down to Thunder Valley and Mike said ‘let’s go’.

“I enjoy going fast and challenging myself to do better each pass.

“I enjoy the camaraderie of the sport, fellow racers become family and we are always looking out for each other.”

Alicia Traywick, without her Drag Racing leathers, helmet, gloves and boots on. She absolutely loves living in Australia after moving from the US and racing her motorcycles at Benaraby Dragway.

The sport is about friendship, a shared interest and doing better than you did the last time, Alicia said, not necessarily racing every competitor and beating them.

“Drag racing is adrenaline, power and control,” she said.

“But it doesn’t matter how old or young you are, what car or motorcycle you have, you can have the same fun as everyone else.

“Don’t be afraid to try it, we all started the same way.”

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association CQDRA is based at Benaraby Dragway, Alicia said, and largely run by volunteers who just loved the sport.

“Central Queensland Drag Racing Association is always looking for volunteers,” she said.

“If you are interested in coming out to watch and give a hand, please come and see us in the office.

“We could use volunteers anywhere from the tower to the start line.”

For more information about Benaraby Dragway visit the CQDRA Facebook page.