Algae blooms in region but Awoonga is OK

RECENT blue-green algae blooms in coastal waterways are not affecting Lake Awoonga.

This week Gladstone Regional Council advised residents that blooms were occurring in parts of the region and to avoid affected areas.

Algal blooms and algal drifts are common events in Queensland’s coastal environments.

While they play an important ecological role in marine and estuarine environments, blooms have potential to be harmful to humans and animals. Some blooms may cause a nuisance impact such as unpleasant odour.

Lake Awoonga has had issues with blue-green algae in the past but its current level is set as ‘low’.

A Gladstone Area Water Board spokesperson said the lake was monitored regularly.

“GAWB regularly monitors Lake Awoonga for the occurrence of BGA blooms by undertaking visual inspections and regular water-quality monitoring,” they said.

“The information from this monitoring is essential to our recreational and water storage management processes.

“GAWB also conduct routine toxin testing throughout periods of medium and high BGA levels.”

Trichodesmium blooms (also known as blue-green algae) pictured at Beachmere in the Moreton Bay Region. PICTURE: Dan Moore

GAWB said certain conditions could increase the likelihood of BGA blooms.

“When there is abundant sunlight, warm temperatures, still water and sufficient levels of nutrients, BGA can bloom quickly and pose a risk by producing toxins and odorous compounds,” they said.

“GAWB has a Blue-Green Algae Action Plan in place, based on the Department of Natural Resources and Mines guidelines, the National Health and Medical Research Centre’s Australian Drinking Water Guidelines and advice from BGA experts.”

GAWB also has BGA hazard alert signs located at the various recreational areas at Lake Awoonga.

“These signs have information on BGA and indicate the current alert level (which is low),” GAWB said.