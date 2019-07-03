ALGA outcomes positive for the region

THE Gladstone region has had a win at last month's Australian Local Government Association's National General Assembly, with all seven motions tabled at the conference being passed.

The ALGA conference was held in Canberra from June 16-19 and was attended by councillor Rick Hansen and Gladstone Regional Council CEO Leisa Dowling.

Cr Hansen said there were "about 130” motions put forward at the meeting, with seven of them specific to the Gladstone region.

"We were very lucky to get seven up because there's a process first where we send them in and the ALGA membership, which comprises from councils from across Australia, who sit down and decided which ones go through,” Cr Hansen said.

"A couple of motions were supported with other motions. Other councils put forward similar motions, but all of the motions we had were just common sense by trying to encourage the Federal Government to look more at regional areas and funding for those areas.”

Cr Rick Hansen at the 2019 Australia Day awards. Mike Richards

Cr Hansen said renewable energy was discussed, along with improvements to freight lines and supply chains.

"It's about encouraging the (federal and state) governments to recognise the route in from both Biloela and Emerald, getting bridges and all of the corridor infrastructure upgraded enough to get all of the product from west into the port and back out again,” he said.

"There was one to encourage the Australian Government to support future energy like hydrogen. Getting the assistance of the Australian Government will go a long way to help set up what we need in terms of a hydrogen hub.

There was a couple on the health concerns we have here with rebate structures for billing services, health insurance and that we are getting the raw end of the stick here in regard to what happens in the city compared to the country areas.”