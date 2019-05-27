Menu
Alex de Minaur has been fighting injury.
Tennis

De Minaur opens up on injury nightmare

by Leo Schlink in Paris
27th May 2019 7:30 AM

Australian prodigy Alex de Minaur has lifted the lid on the nightmarish injury twist which derailed a fairytale start to the season.

Sidelined with a groin injury during the US hardcourt swing, de Minaur's frustrations cut deep after the tryo struggled to overcome the problem.

"First feelings were a lot of anger, that's for sure, about how on earth am I getting injured," he said in Paris, where he heads Australia's men's French Open campaign.

"It's a problem that I've had before and we weren't doing the right things.

"[I'm] more determined than ever for this not to happen ever again.

"It was certainly a new experience for me.

"You can be told what to expect but you gotta feel it for yourself."

Ranked No 24 in the world, the Sydneysider was warned he would not immediately impact when he returned to the tour - as he had in Australia.

Alex de Minaur has struggled with a groin injury since the Australian season.
"A naive me thought I would come back to my first tournament and be playing at the same level that I left at," he said.

"I sort of learnt that the hard way, but here we are.

"I'm feeling good and in a very positive headspace."

Winless since reaching the quarter-finals of the Mexico Open, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in February, de Minaur faces American Bradley Klahn at Roland Garros.

And, for the first time since leaving Australia as one of the hottest players on the planet, he is upbeat about his game.

"First time being seeded here at the French and very happy, physically and mentally, with where I am," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to starting off here.

"My last week in Rome, I sort of got my tennis back (losing to last year's French Open semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato in a tough three-setter).

"I was playing some great tennis.

 

Alex de Minaur is ready ro reclaim his position as one of the most promising players on the circuit.
"I hit a little bit of a wall, physically, but I've since had a great training week in Alicante with a lot of fitness.

"I couldn't be too hard on myself, especially coming back from a very tough injury.

"I knew going in I wasn't supposed to expect my best tennis but, as I am, I put a lot of pressure and expectation on myself.

"The thing that I saw was how I kept on getting better and that, for me, was very important."

