Three fire crews are on scene at a bushfire in Lowmead. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Three fire crews are on scene at a bushfire in Lowmead. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
ALERT: Fire burning near Bruce Highway

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Sep 2020 10:05 AM
Three fire crews are on scene at a bushfire burning in Lowmead this morning.

The fire started at around midmorning yesterday north of Lake Monduran on Stockbridge Road, near the Bruce Highway.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

As smoke may reduce visibility, motorists travelling on the Bruce Highway and surrounding roads in the area should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call 000 immediately.

