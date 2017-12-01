Menu
Aldoga renewable energy hub still on for next year

The proposed site at Aldoga.
The proposed site at Aldoga. Mike Richards GLA200417SOLAR
MATT HARRIS
by

THE proposed renewable energy hub at Aldoga is still on track for construction next year.

The Aldoga site is currently in the 'agreement to lease' stage, with a decision on the preferred proponent of land due by the end of the year.

The project was discussed at yesterday's Central Regional Forum on Energy Opportunities in Central Queensland.

Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning projects director John White updated its progress.

Mr White said the potential benefits to Gladstone included; a diversification of the economy, an estimated 200-500 jobs during the construction period - with a large percent of locally employed workers - and six to 10 ongoing jobs.

 

John White - projects director - industrial at department infrastructure and local government and planning speaking about the Aldoga Renewables Project at the Engineers Australia Central Regional Forum at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.
John White - projects director - industrial at department infrastructure and local government and planning speaking about the Aldoga Renewables Project at the Engineers Australia Central Regional Forum at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Matt Harris

Some of the construction jobs would include engineering, surveying, environmental consultants, traffic controllers, electricians and labourers.

The proposed Aldoga site sits adjacent to the Larcom Creek substation and could potentially pump out 450 megawatts of electricity.

"We've run through our site selection process and Aldoga came up very quickly as being a prime example where you have existing electrical infrastructure," Mr White told the conference.

"The site itself is about 1200 (1248) hectares... about 900 (935) hectares is considered usable for a renewable energy project."

