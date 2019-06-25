Aldi’s insane suitcase sale is back

They're the super-affordable suitcases deemed just as good as the expensive, top-brand ones.

And they're coming to an Aldi store near you.

This Saturday, Aldi is dropping its luggage-themed Special Buys sale, featuring some of the best suitcases and packing gear money can buy.

So, if you've been meaning to update your luggage collection, now is the time.

For starters, the discount retailer will be selling its Skylite polypropylene 76cm suitcase for a mere $79.99. The spinning suitcase comes with a built-in TSA lock, double zippers with zipper protection and weighs just 4.3kg when empty. The smaller, carry-on version, at 55cm, is just $49.99.

Aldi's Skylite polypropylene suitcases are $79.99 for the large and $49.99 for the carry-on version.

Another real bargain is the two-piece Skylite ultralight suitcase set for just $89.99. The set includes a large case (78cm) and medium case (67cm) that weigh a dreamy 2.8kg and 2.5kg respectively.

Both cases in the set have 360-degree removable wheels, padded top and side handles and TSA locks.

The best bit is Aldi's Skylite suitcases are regarded by experts as being comparable to the bigger, more expensive brands in the luggage game.

Last year, Choice gave Aldi's popular $40 56cm Spinner suitcase an overall score of 86 per cent after rigorous testing of products on the market. That was on par with Samsonite's 55cm Spinner, which was given a score of 87 per cent but costs a massive $329.

These hardworking suitcases are $89.99 for both.

But suitcases aren't the only bargain you can grab in Saturday's sale.

Aldi will also sell other travel essentials like noise-cancelling headphones with built-in rechargeable batteries for $39.99, antitheft cross body bags for $19.99 and digital suitcase scales - a must-have accessory for ensuring you aren't caught out with extra kilos - for just $9.99.

There's also a rolling duffel bag for $24.99, a trolley backpack for $39.99 and memory foam pillows a steal at $16.99.

A handy little travel security pack, featuring a security waist pouch, luggage tags, clear security wrap with pen and a passport organiser in a range of designs, is $29.99 to keep your precious belongings safe and secure in transit.

The perfect pack to ensuring your precious cargo is safe and sound.

And a universal travel adaptor kit, that comes with two AC sockets, four USB ports and four travel adaptors for Australia, Europe, UK, Hong Kong, the United States and Japan -

meaning it can be used in 150 countries - is the product you never knew you desperately needed at $19.99.

Shoppers can get real bang for their buck when usually pricey travel accessories go on sale at Aldi.

Last month, shoppers went wild at Aldi's snow gear sale - one of its biggest sales of the year - with queues starting 90 minutes before stores opened.