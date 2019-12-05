Aldi’s incredible Dyson deal

MARK your calendars people, as Saturday, December 14 is a day you definitely don't want to sleep in.

Aldi has just released the details of next week's Special Buys in catalogues across stores and inside people have been stunned to see a cordless Dyson vacuum.

The Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum, which has a price of $599 on the brand's official site, is going on sale for an extremely tempting $399.

While it's still a lot of money, especially so close to Christmas, it is $200 cheaper than most other stockists. As a result, Aldi fans are gearing up for an "elbows out" event.

One fan who spotted the offer shared a photo of it on Instagram, writing: "Now this will be an #elbowsout kind of event."

The V7, which features a "powerful suction" and can last as long as 30 minutes before needing to be recharged, isn't the brand's newest stick vac, with the V11 being released in March - but it still receives rave reviews online.

On Product Reviews, the item has 156 five-star reviews, with people calling it a "great vacuum".

"Love this new stick vacuum. Don't know how I cleaned without it. Great suction and love the motor head. Having two dogs they leave a lot of hair around. This vacuum picks it up really well and is great to use on stairs," one person wrote.

"This is the best vacuum I have ever had. We got it before we got our puppy so we didn't get that one for the animal fur but it still works great. It's amazing to see how much dust and hair gets collected only after couple minutes of vacuuming," another said.

It is one of two different Dysons on offer during the sale, as Aldi is also selling the Dyson Big Ball Extra vacuum for $399 on the day. It's designed as a "heavy duty" vac for when the stick just won't cut it.

Aldi first teamed up with Dyson to sell its products back in December 2017 and it caused a frenzy.

Last year, Aldi sold the V6 Animal handstick vacuum for $349, the Dyson V6 Slim at $289, down from $399, and the DC37C Origin for $379 (originally $499).