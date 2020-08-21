Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aldi UK has launched a giant Ferrero Rocher frozen dessert with Aussie shoppers quickly calling for the supermarket to bring the item to Australia.
Aldi UK has launched a giant Ferrero Rocher frozen dessert with Aussie shoppers quickly calling for the supermarket to bring the item to Australia.
Smarter Shopping

Wrap your lips around this giant Ferrero Rocher dessert

21st Aug 2020 8:23 PM

Aldi UK has launched a giant Ferrero Rocher frozen dessert and Aussie shoppers have quickly called for the supermarket to bring the item to Australia.

The European grocery chain announced the frozen item would be available in shops across England in time for Christmas - costing £4.99 ($9.18) for 500g of frozen chocolate delight.

The chocolate, praline and hazelnut item is not due for release in Australia, with Aldi yet to confirm whether the item could be released as part of the local range.

RELATED: Aldi beats Woolworths, Coles in product taste test

RELATED: Aldi chocolate that's 'better than Cadbury'

Aldi's frozen Ferrero Rocher dessert.
Aldi's frozen Ferrero Rocher dessert.

RELATED: Mum roasted for X-rated sausage picture

Aussies were quick to begin the call to bring the frozen chocolate dessert to local Aldi stores.

"Need this in Australia now," one person commented about the item.

"I wonder if it will hit the shelves here," another wondered.

"Please bring to Australia and stock all year," another said.

"I don't even know what is happening at Christmas but it will feature this," another said.

The chocolate and praline dome includes layers of milk chocolate and hazelnut mousse with a milk chocolate feuilletine made from cocoa sponge cake and pancake. The dome is frozen under a hazelnut shell.

Originally published as Aldi's giant Ferrero Rocher dessert

aldi dessert ferrero rocher food

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lunch raises $16,000 to help Gladstone families

        Premium Content Lunch raises $16,000 to help Gladstone families

        News Now 18 more families in Gladstone will benefit from Communities for Children program.

        NAMED: Gladstone’s unlicensed drivers

        Premium Content NAMED: Gladstone’s unlicensed drivers

        Crime A number of motorists front court each week for unlicensed driving offences.

        BAIL GRANTED: DV accused ordered to leave town

        Premium Content BAIL GRANTED: DV accused ordered to leave town

        Crime The 19-year-old has been banned from entering Gladstone except for court dates.

        Unlicensed driver didn’t realise suspension had started

        Premium Content Unlicensed driver didn’t realise suspension had started

        Crime Kara-Lee Patricia Fensom was also caught speeding.