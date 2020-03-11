Aldi’s ‘amazing’ $399 robot vac returns

Robot cleaner that vacuums and mops to hit Aldi shelves on March 11 for $399. Pictures: Instagram/aldiloversau

For those who don't remember, last year when Aldi's robot vacuum cleaner hit shelves it sold out in 10 seconds - and the same is expected to happen when the new and improved version hits stores on March 11.

The German supermarket has teamed up with Ecovacs Robotics' to offer a DEEBOT OZMO 900, selling for just $399 - usually it would set you back $999, but being part of Aldi's Special Buys will have you saving $600.

While it costs $100 more than its previous model, the 610, the new offering has more features such as advanced mapping and virtual boundary capabilities.

Aldi has upgraded its DEEBOT OZMO which now has advanced mapping and virtual boundary capabilities. Pictures: Instagram/aldiloversau

It will hit shelves in Aldi on March 11 for $399. Pictures: Instagram/aldiloversau

Tammy, who runs the dedicated Aldi page, Aldiloversau, managed to get her hands on the gadget, revealing it takes four hours to fully charge, with a running time of 95 minutes.

She also revealed that it maps out your home floor plan (via an app) which allows you to set virtual boundaries - a feature the previous model didn't have.

"So the robot will not go into certain rooms/spaces - obviously very beneficial if you can't separate rooms to close doors like large open plan homes," she said.

In the fan Instagram group Aldiloversau, it showed all the gunk it collected in 20 minutes. Pictures: Instagram/aldiloversau

In a separate post, Tammy showed her more than 100,000 followers how much gunk it collected for her carpeted area in just 20 minutes.

Getting your hands on one last year wasn't easy, with shoppers taking to social media to reveal that in some stores across Australia, the clever cleaning gadget had sold out in just 10 seconds.

And this year is expected to be no different with shoppers preparing for another round of long lines.

"I need this," one woman commented.

"This is amazing," another added.

Tammy also answered a flurry of questions from some sceptical followers on its ability to clean hard floors.

"I have floating floorboards and even with the older model never had any issues with scratching," Tammy explained, adding it also takes itself back to the doc when finished.