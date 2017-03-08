30°
Gladstone ALDI store lights up for grand reveal today

Sarah Barnham
| 8th Mar 2017 6:32 AM Updated: 6:51 AM
READY TO GO: The Gladstone ALDI store opens today on the corner of Breslin and Boles St.
READY TO GO: The Gladstone ALDI store opens today on the corner of Breslin and Boles St.

QUEUES are yet to form down the street, but at 5am in the morning it was hard to miss the huge, brightly lit Gladstone ALDI store.

Set to open its doors from 8am today, it's expected staff of the store will be busy on their feet with an influx of Gladstone residents keen to get their hands on some bargain goods.

It's believed the international franchise on the corner of Boles and Breslin St has hired up to 15-20 locals.

Residents have been waiting for this day when the big news was revealed in October 2013, with construction only starting last year.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Now, keen shoppers will be treated to a whole new shopping experience: exclusive ALDI brands, never-before seen products in the Gladstone region and of course, the excitement of a new business opening.

RELATED: 11 products exclusive to Aldi Gladstone shoppers can buy this week

For those who want to avoid the scrambling crowds, the Observer will be running live feed from the opening.

Photos and a live video will reveal the store's new concept design, which the company announced was the first of its kind for ALDI.

