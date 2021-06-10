Aldi selling massive TV in Special Buys

Following the massive TV sale last year as we spend more time at home, the German supermarket has followed up with an even bigger screen.

After spending more time this past year at home than ever before and with more streaming services then you could ever watch in a lifetime, going to the cinema to watch a movie can feel redundant these days.

Unless, of course, you don't have the right TV - in which case you might be interested in the whopping "cinematic" screen Aldi has on offer.

The only issue is that at 75 inches, you might struggle to find the space, let alone a room, big enough to fit the jumbo screen.

The $999 TV, which is 190 centimetres in length diagonally (the same height as a very tall person, to put it into perspective), is hitting Aldi shelves as part of its Special Buys sale on Saturday, June 19.

You might struggle to find the space for this "cinematic" sized TV.

The Bauhn 75" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV has all the fancy TV features for your next binge session, with a voice assistant remote which also comes with quick access buttons for Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The TV has a one-year warranty and a warning from Aldi to "bring a trolley" as it weighs 40kg.

So don't expect to snatch it off a shelf when it hits stores - you'll definitely need at least one other person to help you carry it.

Other electronics available as part of the Special Buys sale include a Samsung Powerbot Vacuum with mop for $399, a stainless steel dishwasher for $299 and a stick cordless vacuum cleaner for $149.

Video showed customers frantically swarming the items at one western Sydney store. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Fans Australia.

'Crazy' Aldi scenes over Special Buys cookware

Aldi's electrical items always prove popular during its Special Buys sale, however, it's likely the supermarket will be hoping to avoid the scenes at some stores last month.

The German supermarket was selling two in-demand items: an eight litre air fryer for $89 and cast aluminium pots and pans that started at just $19.99.

Videos and photos posted to the Aldi Fans Australia Facebook group showed long lines to get into one western Sydney store as well as absolute chaos as customers tried to get their hands on the pots and pans once inside.

One Aldi worker wrote that they had seen "crazy" scenes at their store, also in Sydney, and "within the first 2-3 minutes, air fryer, heaters and all pots and pans are already sold out".

One person also filmed footage of a middle aisle frenzy for the pots and pans at one Aldi which showed customers swarming around the in-demand item and passing them back overhead to other shoppers.

In response to the scenes, Aldi Australia called on customers to "respect" social distancing measures while shopping in their stores.

