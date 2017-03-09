Exact number of ALDI-loving Gladstone shoppers revealed

EMPLOYED: ALDI Gladstone staff members Cyarn Ingham and Ying Li at the grand opening on Wednesday.

MORE than 2500 shoppers came through the doors during the grand opening of ALDI Gladstone on Wednesday.

There was never a dull moment during the 13-hour day as customers spent up well into the hundreds of dollars, proving that if you build in Gladstone the residents will come.

CALM BEFORE THE STORM: Shoppers queue outside ALDI Gladstone prior to the 8am opening. Paul Braven GLA080317ALDI

An ALDI Australia spokesperson said that the Gladstone store opening was "a great success".

"We were delighted to see strong interest from the local community with more than 2500 shoppers visiting the store on the first day of trade," the spokesperson said.

"Many people lined up well before the store opened to be the first through the doors.

"We saw a number of customers walking away happy with the bargains they'd found."

The spokesperson said ALDI Gladstone will also be supporting up to 20 full time and part-time permanent jobs.