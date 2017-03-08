14 weird, wacky, and wonderful items at Gladstone's ALDI

Shoppers swooped up bargains and emptied shelves at the Aldi Gladstone grand opening.

FROM bikes to drones, pool cleaners to portable air conditioners, solar panels and security cameras - there was no shortage of quirky items on sale at the grand opening of ALDI Gladstone.

Hundreds of keen bargain hunters swarmed into the region's first ALDI store and spent up big with many shoppers' bills exceeding $200.

Besides essential grocery items, the store sold many items not seen before on Gladstone supermarket shelves.

The Observer has listed some of the more peculiar items available for purchase at the Boles St store:

1. Drones

Continuing on the surveillance theme, quad-copter drones are becoming more popular and have now made it onto the ALDI shelves.

2. Security Cameras

The first item ALDI sold out of was security camera kits. The fully stock shelf was the first to be emptied in buying blitz.

SOLD OUT: Security cameras have completely sold out at Gladstone's new ALDI store. ALDI

3. Pool Cleaners

These creepy crawlies were running out the door and into backyard pools across Gladstone.

4. Portable Air Conditioners

If keeping cool in the pool isn't your thing, a portable air conditioner might be the way to beat the heat.

5. Washing Machines

Battling hundreds of shoppers can be hard work at times and so can lifting one of these top-loaders into your trolley.

6. Retro Bikes

Shoppers swooped up bargains and emptied shelves at the Aldi Gladstone grand opening. Paul Braven GLA080317ALDI

No Lycra needed for one of these bad boys - just whack on a helmet and you'll be as popular as the village bicycle.

7. Treadmills

Burn a few extra calories without leaving your living room. Whether you'll need to buy a treadmill after wandering around the vast isles of ALDI remains to be seen.

8. Lounge Suites

One item for the male shoppers looking to put their feet up after some frantic shopping.

9. Car Washing Kits

A very popular item with many shoppers carrying a portable pressure washer under their arms and into their car boots.

10. Boxing Bags

They say shopping can relieve stress for some, but so can punching a boxing bag.

11. Fire Extinguishers

Another popular item with customers and an essential item to have in every household.

12. Lawn Mowers

Cut your grass with one of ALDI's lawn mowers.

13. Blenders

Blend yourself up a tasty and healthy treat. ALDI's rocket blenders were flying out the door.

14. Double Hammock

These hammocks could come in handy after a big day of bargain hunting.