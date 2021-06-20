Aldi, Coles, Big W added to Covid alert list

People queue for Covid-19 testing at the Bondi Beach drive through site. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Flavio Brancaleone

The number of hotspots at a popular Sydney shopping centre has gone up, NSW Health confirmed on Sunday.

No fewer than 18 stores, supermarkets and food outlets are now venues of concern at the Birkenhead Point discount mall in Sydney’s inner west.

The latest update also adds venues in the CBD, Parramatta, Merrylands, Hurstville and the city’s Hills District including Aldi and Coles supermarkets and a Big W store.

A range of new venues were also added to NSW Health’s exposed venues list overnight on Saturday with three new locally acquired cases of coronavirus sparking new mask restrictions across Sydney.

Two cases were diagnosed before 8pm on Saturday, one of which had already been announced, while two more were discovered by NSW Health and will be included officially in Monday’s numbers.

The cluster has grown to nine in Sydney and contact tracers are particularly worried given patient zero – a limousine driver who transported international flight crew – had the Delta virus strain.

Officials are worried even “fleeting contact” could result in transmission.

Birkenhead Point has a number of Covid-19 exposure sites.

Anyone who attended the following stores within the Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet shopping complex at the times listed is a close contact and must immediately call NSW Health, get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:

Country Road at Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 19 Roseby Street, Drummoyne, Tuesday, June 15, 12.30pm – 1pm;

Seed, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, Tuesday June 15, 12.30pm – 1pm;

Nike, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, Tuesday June 15, 12.50pm – 1.15pm.

North Face, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, Tuesday June 15, 11.35am- 11.50am

chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant is worried about ‘fleeting transmission’. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Flavio Brancaleone

Anyone who attended the following venue at the times listed must immediately call NSW Health, get tested and self-isolate until they receive further advice:

Barangaroo California Nails Shop T2.15, Tower Two, International Towers Sydney, Scotch Row, 200 Barangaroo Ave, Wednesday, June 16, 4.45pm – 5.30pm.

Anyone who attended any of the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received:

Saturday, 12 June

Castle Hill Fitness and Aquatic Centre, 8.30am - 9.40am

Monday, 14 June

Big W, Stockland Merrylands, 1.50pm – 2.45pm;

Oporto, Stockland Merrylands food court, 2.40pm – 3pm.

Big W Merrylands (above) is now a venue of concern. Picture: Bradley Hunter

Tuesday, 5 June



Estro, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, Drummoyne, 10.15am – 10.40am;

Christensen Copenhagen, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 10.30am – 11am;

Maje, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 10.45am – 11am;

Food court and female toilets, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 11am – 11.30am;

ASICS, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 11.20am – 11.40am;

Top Juice, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 11.15am – 11.20am;

Bed Bath n Table, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 11.30am – 11.40am;

Icebreaker, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 11.40am – 11.45am;

Adairs, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 11.45am – 11.55am;

Aldi, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 12.35 – 12.45pm;

Priceline, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 12.40 – 12.50pm;

Chemist Warehouse, Birkenhead Point Brand Outlet, 1.15pm – 1.25pm;

Hero Sushi, 52 Goulburn Street, Sydney CBD, 2.30pm – 2.40pm.

Wednesday, June 16

Harris Farm Markets Potts Point, 30 Springfield Ave, 6pm – 6.45pm.

Thursday, June 17

MLC food court, 25 Martin Place, Sydney CBD, 9.50am – 10.20am;

Coles Wynyard, corner of Wynyard and Carrington streets, Sydney CBD, 4.20pm – 4.50pm.

Saturday. 19 June

Coles Hurstville Westfield, 6.10pm – 6.30pm.

Customers who visited Birkenhead Point’s Kathmandu, Adventure Megastore, Papaya and MacPac outlets on Tuesday, June 15, should monitor for symptoms and get tested if necessary.

There is the same advice a number of other venues in Sydney CBD, Parramatta, Castle Hill and Baulkham Hills over the last 10 days. Check the NSW Health venues of concern web page for the full details and times.

