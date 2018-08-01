Aldi carpark plans remain idle

FUTURE PLAN: Aldi has purchased and knocked down 52 Boles St to expand its carpark in Gladstone.

FUTURE PLAN: Aldi has purchased and knocked down 52 Boles St to expand its carpark in Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA221217ALDI

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi has no immediate plans to extend the carpark at its Gladstone store despite sitting on an approved development application since February.

Aldi, which opened its Gladstone doors on March 8 last year, purchased a three-bedroom home at 52 Boles St in June of the same year with a view to use the land for future carpark expansion.

A development application to Gladstone Regional Council for a material change of use was approved with 31 conditions on February 6.

An Aldi Australia spokesperson said they're "always looking for ways to provide an improved shopping experience to our customers".

"As part of this and to plan for future growth, we have purchased land next to Aldi Gladstone," the spokesperson said.

"This will give us the option to extend our existing carpark, should the extra space be required.

"However at this stage we do not have immediate plans to extend the carpark."

52 Boles Street and the ALDI Gladstone store being constructed in August 2016. Google Maps

Any carpark extension could be years away as the only time restriction set by the council was that it be completed within four years of the application approval date, as per all development applications.

The overall number of parking spaces for customer, staff cars and motorcycles will increase from 109 to 126 as a result of the expansion, with bicycle parking increasing from eight to 10.