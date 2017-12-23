Aldi buys neighbouring home with plans to increase car parks

Aldi has purchased and knocked down 52 Boles Street to develop a carpark in Gladstone.

AN UNLIKELY home owner, supermarket giant Aldi, has entered Gladstone's property market to meet the demands of its busy Breslin St store.

Aldi purchased a three-bedroom home at 52 Boles St next door to its Gladstone store to prepare for an increase in car parks.

According to CoreLogic RP Data the home was purchased in June for $170,000.

The three-bedroom home has been cleared and Aldi has made a development application to the Gladstone Regional Council for a material change of use.

Once approved it can move forward with increasing its 109 car parks already at the store. The store opened in March.