Alcoholic thief says he had no memory of incident

AN ALCOHOLIC who fell off the wagon after his mother's death was so drunk, he doesn't recall stealing four CCTV monitors from a petrol station construction site.

James Edward Abraham pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of enter dwelling and commit indictable offence.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said Abraham accessed the construction site of the new United Petroleum service station on the corner of Albert Street and Alma Lane some time between 7pm on March 12 and 6am on March 15.

He said the construction had finished but the site had not yet been handed over to United Petroleum.

Mr Platt said United Petroleum had started storing its equipment on the site and it was unknown if the doors to the building were locked that weekend.

He said Abraham entered through the front automatic door and stole the monitors, along with a keyboard and mouse.

The court heard Abraham's fingerprints were inside boxes that the items were stored.

The court heard he denied being at site or stealing the items when police spoke with him.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said her client did not recall the incident due to being highly intoxicated.

Magistrate Cameron Press said it was "always hard to accept that a person has no recollection whatsoever".

He said he could accept there was a period that he could not recall from the night, but the next morning there would suddenly be items in his house that were not there the night before.

Ms Madden said Abraham only recalls being on the opposite side of the road and the stolen items were not at his place when he woke up the next day.

The stolen items have not been located.

"The fact that he was charged was a wake up call to go back and readdress these issues (with alcohol and drugs)," she said.

Ms Madden said after Abraham's release from prison in 2014, he struggled to adjust to life outside prison.

She said he cared for his mother who died in December which was a significant trauma for him and he returned to substance abuse.

Ms Madden said since these charges were laid, he returned to Drug Arm and Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services for counselling.

She said his daughter - Caitland Abraham who was sentenced last month for a two-year crime spree while being homeless due to alcoholism and methamphetamines - had significant health problems and he was now looking after her after she was released from a rehabilitation centre.

Mr Press ordered the defendant to a nine-month prison term with immediate parole. A conviction was recorded.