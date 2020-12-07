Alcoholic punch lands woman in court

A MOTORIST told police she didn’t know the punch she drank at a party was alcoholic.

Venina Paeroa Mitchell, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink-driving while the holder of a provisional licence.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said on November 8 at 2.50am, police intercepted a white Holden Commodore which was travelling on French St, South Gladstone.

Mitchell was the sole occupant of the vehicle and submitted to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.

She was subsequently transported to the Gladstone Police Station for further testing and questioning.

The court heard Mitchell made admissions to police that she was partying with friends and drinking from a punch bowl all night.

Mitchell said she didn’t know the punch was alcoholic, despite her subsequent test result returning a blood-alcohol reading of 0.134.

The administration and hospitality worker was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months.