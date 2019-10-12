Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Rum and Ice Break team up.
Bundaberg Rum and Ice Break team up.
News

PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

12th Oct 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bundaberg Rum flavoured Ice Break will be hitting shelves next week in an exciting new partnership.

The rest of Australia will miss out as the product will only be available across Queensland in independent grocery stores, petrol stations and convenience stores.

Bundaberg Rum said the Ice Break would contain some alcohol but no more than 0.5% in compliance with the Australia and New Zealand Standards Code.

When the NewsMail broke the story on Thursday night, readers were excited about the new product.

A post on the NewsMail's Facebook page received just under 100 comments and 39 shares, while Bundaberg Rum's Facebook page saw 2000 comments.

bundaberg rum editors picks food and drink ice break partnership products
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Teen allegedly caught with gel blaster at PCYC

    premium_icon Teen allegedly caught with gel blaster at PCYC

    Crime Police received multiple 000 calls in relation to a man walking around a PCYC with a rifle.

    Kids’ imaginations blossom at gardens

    premium_icon Kids’ imaginations blossom at gardens

    Education “We want the public to actually see how competent children can be”.

    Fight to keep RSL alive

    premium_icon Fight to keep RSL alive

    News They know about war but Mt Larcom’s RSL is fighting a tough battle to keep the...

    PHOTOS: Industry’s night of nights

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Industry’s night of nights

    News Leaders in CQ industry were recognised with the presentation of several awards.